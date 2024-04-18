Palestine Faces Key Challenges On Getting Aid To Gaza: PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Apr 18 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Mustafa, stressed yesterday, the key challenges facing the Gaza Strip amid ongoing conflict.

In a meeting with Muhannad Hadi, the UN coordinator for humanitarian affairs in Palestine, Mustafa said, the challenges include ensuring the quality and suitability of emergency aid, refining the mechanisms for aid delivery and distribution, to meet the urgent needs across the Gaza Strip, as well as, restoring essential services disrupted by the conflict.

According to a statement from his office, the prime minister emphasised the importance of fully opening all crossings with the enclave, especially in the north of the Strip, and coordinating relief efforts fully, between international partners, civil society, and relief institutions with relevant ministries.

For his part, the UN coordinator affirmed full coordination with the government and relevant ministries, to benefit from all available resources fully, to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of citizens, according to the statement.

On the same day, Mustafa also discussed humanitarian aid for Gaza with visiting British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, calling for international intervention, to stop aggressions in the West Bank and settlement expansion.

The prime minister also addressed the financial strains caused by Israeli deductions from Palestinian clearance funds, urging Britain and the global community to pressure Israel to release the withheld funds. He reaffirmed Palestine's efforts towards full UN membership and international recognition.– NNN-WAFA

