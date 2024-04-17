Egypt's Ministry Of Health Initiates 90 Free Medical Convoys

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) As a part of the“Decent Life” initiative by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Egypt's Ministry of Health and Population has initiated 90 free medical convoys across various governorates, from 16 to 30 April.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the spokesperson for the Ministry, stated that these convoys are aimed at border governorates and remote villages, adhering strictly to all precautionary measures.

The convoys offer a comprehensive range of medical specialities, including internal medicine, paediatrics, ENT, orthopaedics, surgery, ophthalmology, dentistry, cardiology, dermatology, obstetrics, gynaecology, and family planning. Additionally, they provide radiology, medical analysis, and a fully stocked pharmacy. Cases necessitating surgery will be referred to associated hospitals.

Abdel Ghaffar noted that each convoy operates for two days in designated centres or medical units within each governorate. Specifically, seven convoys are set for New Valley governorate and six for Gharbeya.

“In Assiut, Red Sea, and Beheira governorates, we're launching 15 medical convoys-5 in each. Moreover, 32 convoys are scheduled across Aswan, Giza, Qalyubeya, Menoufeya, South Sinai, Matrouh, Damietta, and Sohag, with 4 in each governorate,” Abdel Ghaffar elaborated.

Mohamed Ghobashi, Director General of Medical Convoys, highlighted the deployment of 21 medical convoys in Sharqeya, Minya, Beni Suef, Fayoum, Qena, Kafr El-Sheikh, and Alexandria, with 3 in each governorate. Additionally, 8 convoys will serve Ismailia, Luxor, Dakahlia, and Cairo, with two in each, plus a single convoy in Suez.