US President Calls For Tripling Tariff On Steel, Aluminum Imports From China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 17 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden called on Wednesday for tripling the tariffs on the steel and aluminum imports from China among a series of actions he has taken to protect US steel, aluminum, and shipbuilding sector from what he described as China's "unfair practices".

"President Biden is calling on the US Trade Representative (USTR) to consider tripling the existing 301 tariff rate on Chinese steel and aluminum," the White House said in a statement.

The current average tariff on certain steel and aluminum products is 7.5 percent under Section 301.

The White House said that American workers continue to face unfair competition from Chinese imports of steel and aluminum products, which are among the world's most emissions-intensive.

It pointed out that the Biden-Harris Administration recognizes growing concerns that unfair Chinese trade practices, including flooding the market with below-market-cost steel, are distorting the global shipbuilding market and eroding competition.

"Chinese policies and subsidies for their domestic steel and aluminum industries means high-quality US products are undercut by artificially low-priced Chinese alternatives produced with higher emissions," reads the statement.

"To the extent consistent with the United States Trade Representative's (USTR) review of Section 301 tariffs and findings of her investigation, President Biden is calling for USTR to consider enhancing the effectiveness of tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum products by tripling them."

In response to China's practices, the Biden-Harris Administration took other actions to support American steel manufacturing and shipbuilding.

"President Biden is directing his senior team to work with Mexico to jointly prevent China's and other countries' evasion of tariffs on steel and aluminum that is imported from Mexico into the United States," added the White House.

The United States Trade Representative also announced initiating an investigation into China's unfair trade practices in shipbuilding, maritime and logistics sectors.

"This investigation follows a petition filed by the United Steelworkers (USW) and four other unions who claim the Government of China's drive to dominate the global shipbuilding, maritime, and logistics sector is built on non-market policies that are far more aggressive and interventionist than any other country," noted the statement.

The White House indicated that President Biden believes it is critical to understand China's uniquely aggressive set of interventions in these sectors, and to take actions that address distortions to the global market for commercial vessels, maritime shipping, and logistics that harm American workers and shipbuilders.

The statement pointed out that President Biden's Department of Commerce is taking action against countries and importers that do not play by the rules and flood the market with cheap products.

"Since President Biden took office, the Department of Commerce has imposed over 30 anti-dumping and countervailing duties on steel-related products. These are tariffs on steel imports that are priced below the fair and competitive value. The Department of Commerce has also conducted nearly 27 investigations into anti-competitive actions by Chinese exporters and efforts by countries like China to evade trade rules," said the White House. (end)

