(MENAFN) The United Nations and its humanitarian partners sounded the alarm on Tuesday, cautioning that heightened conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is resulting in an unprecedented surge in displaced civilians.



According to a statement spearheaded by Martin Griffiths, the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, leaders of 20 humanitarian organizations highlighted that over the past few months, more than 700,000 individuals have been compelled to flee their residences, pushing the total number of displaced people to a staggering 7.2 million.



The statement underscored that escalating conflict is fueling unprecedented levels of gender-based violence, displacement, and food insecurity in the eastern region of the DRC, posing a significant risk of plunging the country into catastrophe without prompt international intervention.



It emphasized that decades of conflict and ensuing humanitarian crises have already depleted and traumatized millions of civilians.



The statement stressed the utmost importance of ensuring swift and unimpeded delivery of adequate aid to civilians in need. However, it lamented that this year's humanitarian response plan is severely underfunded, with only 16 percent of the required USD2.6 billion received thus far. This gaping disparity between escalating needs and available resources means millions of individuals are being deprived of critical life-saving assistance.



The signatories, spanning representatives from various UN agencies to Leader Janti Soeripto of Save the Children, cautioned that the dearth of resources is exacerbating the crisis, compelling humanitarian organizations to scale back their assistance efforts.

MENAFN01052024000045015839ID1108160679