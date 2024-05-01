India transfers BrahMos projectiles to Philippines

(MENAFN) In a significant development in the realm of defense cooperation, India has delivered the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines, marking a milestone in bilateral relations. The delivery, facilitated by the Indian Air Force using C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft, comes as part of a USD375 million deal signed between New Delhi and Manila in 2022.



The BrahMos missiles, jointly developed by India and Russia, have garnered considerable attention from potential buyers across the globe. Samir Kamat, Chief of India's Defense



Research and Development Organization (DRDO), highlighted the increasing interest in the missiles, with countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia expressing keenness to acquire them. The successful delivery to the Philippines underscores the growing demand for Indian defense technology in the international market.



Speaking at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia, Praveen Pathak, Director of Exports at BrahMos, revealed ongoing discussions with Saudi Arabia regarding potential procurement. The Indian-Russian joint venture has seen its order portfolio soar to USD7 billion, encompassing both domestic and international contracts, further solidifying India's position as a key player in the global defense industry.



India's ambitious targets for defense and aerospace production underscore its commitment to bolstering its indigenous capabilities and expanding its export footprint. With an annual target set at USD36 billion for defense and aerospace production, and an export target of USD6 billion, the Indian government is actively working towards enhancing its self-reliance in defense manufacturing.



Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's assertion of India's transformation from an arms importer to one of the top 25 arms-exporting nations reflects the country's strategic shift towards self-sufficiency and global competitiveness. The exponential growth in defense exports, surpassing USD2.6 billion in the last fiscal year, highlights India's emergence as a significant player in the international arms market, fueled by indigenous innovation and technological prowess.

