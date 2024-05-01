UN head calls for urgent ceasefire in Gaza amid escalating tensions

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Tuesday, emphasizing the increasingly dire situation in Gaza. Speaking in New York, Guterres stressed the urgency of reaching a ceasefire agreement for the well-being of the people in Gaza, as well as hostages and their families in Israel, and the wider region.



Expressing deep concerns, Guterres warned that without a ceasefire, the conflict's consequences would worsen significantly in Gaza and beyond. He particularly highlighted the heightened risk of devastation in the Rafah area due to intensified airstrikes. Guterres cautioned that a military escalation there would lead to more civilian casualties and force hundreds of thousands to flee.



Guterres emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian aid, especially in northern Gaza where the threat of a preventable famine looms. He urged the international community to take all possible measures to prevent such a crisis.



Additionally, Guterres reiterated the importance of ensuring safe, rapid, and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza. He stressed the necessity of utilizing land routes for aid delivery, acknowledging that there is no alternative to this approach.



Addressing the health crisis, Guterres highlighted the severe impact of the conflict on Gaza's health system, with a significant number of hospitals and health centers rendered inoperable or severely damaged. He expressed deep concern about reports of mass graves at various locations, including Al-Shifa and Nasser hospitals, painting a grim picture of the situation.

