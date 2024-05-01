Iranian nuclear official: IAEA director general to visit Iran soon

(MENAFN) An Iranian nuclear official disclosed on Tuesday that Director General Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to visit Iran in the upcoming days, as reported by the official news agency.



Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), revealed that Grossi is slated to participate in the International Conference on Nuclear Sciences and Technologies, set to take place in the central Iranian province of Isfahan from May 6 to 8. During his visit, Grossi is anticipated to engage in discussions with Iranian officials, including AEOI Leader Mohammad Eslami.



Earlier this month, Eslami reaffirmed Iran's dedication to nuclear activities aligned with its cooperation with the IAEA, addressing concerns over "ambiguities" in the country's nuclear program, according to an Iranian news agency.



Eslami also reiterated Iran's commitment to the safeguards agreement and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, underscoring the country's adherence to international protocols.



Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to constraints on its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. However, following the United States' withdrawal from the agreement in May 2018, sanctions were reinstated, prompting Iran to reduce some of its nuclear commitments.



Efforts to revive the JCPOA commenced in April 2021 in Vienna, Austria. Despite multiple rounds of negotiations, substantial progress has yet to be achieved since the last talks held in August 2022.

