Egypt's President, Kuwait's Emir call for urgent ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) Egyptian Leader Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah convened in Cairo on Tuesday, jointly advocating for an immediate and sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.



In their meeting, the leaders emphasized the urgent need to facilitate safe, sufficient, and sustainable access for humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the occupied territory, while urging the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, as per a statement issued by the Egyptian Presidency.



Furthermore, they advocated for the establishment of a UN mechanism within the Gaza Strip to streamline the entry of humanitarian assistance into the enclave, while expressing firm opposition to Israel's ongoing military operations, including the potential for a military incursion into Rafah.



Highlighting the grave humanitarian repercussions of such actions, they underscored the peril of Israeli measures that could escalate the conflict and jeopardize regional security, as well as international peace and stability.



Additionally, both leaders underscored the imperative for the international community to fulfill its obligations in resolving the Palestinian issue, emphasizing the implementation of the two-state solution and the realization of a Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital.



Condemning all efforts to undermine the Palestinian cause and Israel's violations of international law, they rejected any endeavors to forcibly displace Palestinians from their ancestral lands.

MENAFN01052024000045015839ID1108160678