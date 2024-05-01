People Are Determined To Make Narendra Modi PM Again: Karnataka BJP President

(MENAFN- IANS) Kalaburagi, May 1 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday said that the people of this country are determined to make Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister yet again.

Addressing the public gathering in Kalaburagi for BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav, he further said that not in the state, people across the country want Narendra Modi to become Prime Minister yet again for the nation's security and development.

"The confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has grown among the common people. For 10 years, Prime Minister Modi, after assuming office, has been striving towards the overall development of the country," he said.

B .Y. Vijayendra further said, "Late PM Rajiv Gandhi had claimed that if one Rupee is sent for the welfare of the downtrodden, they would get only Rs 15 to Rs 20. He had also stated that the rest Rs 80 to Rs 85 will go to the middlemen."

Prime Minister Modi, after assuming office, got the bank accounts opened for the poor and ensured that the full amount of Rs 100 reached them.

"Under the Kisan Samman Yojna, the Central government provided Rs 6,000 directly to the accounts of farmers. The previous BJP government headed by B.S. Yediyurappa added Rs 4,000 to it. The Congress government stopped Rs 4,000 after coming to power," he said.

"The BJP provided the highest subsidy for urea, solving the farmers' issues. The state Congress government has not responded to the farmers despite the severe drought. No compensation was given even as 800 to 900 farmers have committed suicide," he said.

"Former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa had taken the oath in the name of farmers and strived for the progress of farmers," B. Y. Vijayendra who is also the son of senior BJP leader Yediyurappa said.

"During floods, then chief minister Yediyurappa had released maximum grants. The people should support BJP considering its pro-people works," the Karnataka BJP president said.

He accused the Congress government in the state of increasing the price of power.

"Much is claimed on free travel but bus fares have gone up by 30 to 40 per cent," he claimed.