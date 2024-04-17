The installed base of video telematics systems in North America and Europe to reach 15 million units by 2028

(MENAFN- Berg Insight) Gothenburg, Sweden – April 17, 2024: Berg Insight, the leading IoT market research provider, today released a new market study covering the video telematics market. The integration of cameras to enable various video-based solutions in commercial vehicle environments is a massive trend in the fleet telematics sector. Berg Insight’s definition of video telematics includes a broad range of camera-based solutions deployed in commercial vehicle fleets either as standalone applications or as an added feature set to conventional fleet telematics. The frontrunning North American video telematics market is more than three times the size of the European, which is so far largely dominated by activities in the UK. Berg Insight estimates that the installed base of active video telematics systems in North America reached almost 4.9 million units in 2023. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0 percent, the active installed base is forecasted to reach 11.7 million units in North America by 2028. In Europe, the installed base of active video telematics systems is estimated to almost 1.4 million units in 2023. The active installed base in the region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 18.0 percent to reach 3.1 million video telematics systems in Europe by 2028.



The video telematics market is served by a number of different types of players, ranging from specialists focused specifically on video telematics solutions, to general fleet telematics players which have introduced video offerings, and hardware-focused suppliers offering mobile digital video recorders (DVRs) and vehicle cameras used for video telematics. Berg Insight ranks Streamax, Lytx and Samsara as the leading video telematics players in their respective categories. “Streamax is the leading hardware provider, having over 2.9 million mobile DVRs installed in vehicles globally to date, and the company also offers software dashboards which are widely used together with its devices”, said Rickard Andersson, Principal Analyst, Berg Insight. He adds that Lytx has the largest number of video telematics subscribers, having surpassed one million vehicles under subscription. “Samsara stands out among the general fleet telematics players with a significant number of camera units deployed across its subscriber base”, continued Mr. Andersson. Additional sizeable players include the fleet management player Motive, the channel-focused brand Sensata INSIGHTS (including the acquired video telematics company SmartWitness) and the hardware-focused video telematics company Howen, all having estimated installed bases of several hundred thousand units. “The remaining top-10 players are Netradyne, Nauto and VisionTrack, which all have a primary focus on camera-based solutions specifically, as well as the fleet management provider Solera Fleet Solutions”, said Mr. Andersson. Solera acquired the commercial vehicle telematics pioneer Omnitracs including the video safety specialist SmartDrive. Other noteworthy players competing in the video telematics space include video-focused solution providers such as LightMetrics, SafetyDirect (Rand McNally), Idrive, SureCam, Waylens, Seeing Machines and CameraMatics; fleet telematics players including Trimble, Radius Telematics, MiX by Powerfleet, Matrix iQ, Forward Thinking Systems, Azuga, ISAAC Instruments, Microlise, Trakm8, AddSecure Smart Transport and EROAD; as well as the hardware-focused supplier Pittasoft (BlackVue). “These players have all reached estimated installed bases in the tens of thousands”, concluded Mr. Andersson.







