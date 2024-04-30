Nursing Student Commits Suicide At AIIMS Hostel (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) A "depressed" 21-year-old Bachelor of Science (B) Nursing student committed suicide at the All India Institue of Medical Science (AIIMS) hostel on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that at around 11.30 a.m., a police control room call regarding the suicide of a girl at an AIIMS hostel was received and a police team reached the spot.

"The student, a resident of Sheikhpura, Bihar, who was in B.Sc (Nursing) second year, was found hanging to the ceiling fan with a dupatta," a senior police official said.

"The crime team inspected the place. No foul play is suspected so far. Parents of the girl have been informed," the official said.

The official also said that a suicide note was found in which the girl expressed that she was in depression due to her nursing studies and preparation for the BPSC exam.