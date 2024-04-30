Kremlin says Russia intends on blocking EU sanctions on LNG procedures

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has announced its intention to explore strategies to circumvent potential sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) on Russia's exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian government. This statement comes amidst reports that the European Union's forthcoming 14th package of Ukraine-related sanctions may include measures targeting Russian LNG exports, including restrictions on trans-shipments within the bloc and implications for Russia's three LNG production projects.



Peskov emphasized that any attempts to restrict Russian LNG exports and undermine the country's presence in global energy markets would ultimately result in higher gas prices for consumers in the European Union. He argued that such measures would primarily benefit the United States and other nations, while imposing a significant financial burden on end-use customers, particularly within the European Union industrial sector.



Highlighting Russia's commitment to overcoming what it perceives as unjust and illegal competition, Peskov pledged that the country would actively seek ways to navigate and counteract any obstacles posed by European Union sanctions targeting its LNG operations. The spokesman denounced the proposed sanctions as unfair and emphasized Russia's determination to defend its interests in the face of external pressures.



The announcement follows recent remarks by Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, indicating the European Union's intention to include restrictions on Russian LNG in its upcoming sanctions package. These developments underscore the escalating tensions between Russia and the European Union, particularly in the realm of energy trade, amid ongoing geopolitical dynamics and disputes over Ukraine-related issues.



Furthermore, the Kremlin's response reflects broader concerns within Russia about the potential impact of European Union sanctions on its energy sector, which plays a crucial role in the country's economy and global energy markets. As discussions surrounding the imposition of sanctions continue, the implications for Russia's LNG exports and the broader energy landscape in Europe remain subjects of significant scrutiny and speculation.

