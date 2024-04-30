BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Wins Global Applause For Humanitarian, Spiritual Activities

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Sanstha has received global applause and appreciation for its commendable work in the field of humanitarian assistance and spirituality.

The Commonwealth of Virginia General Assembly on Tuesday recognized and appreciated the commendable work by BAPS temple as well as the Sanstha, in presence of all delegates.

Kannan Srinivasan, the House patron in effusive praise for the organization said, "Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a social spiritual organization and temple. Their volunteer-driven fellowship is dedicated to improving society by promoting individual growth and fostering Hindu values of faith, service and global harmony."

"BAPS Shri Swaminaryan Mandir has enriched the lives of its members through spiritual guidance and abundant opportunities for worship, fellowship and community outreach," the Commonwealth of Virginia said in a press note.

It further said that BAPS Mandir actively supports the local community through presentations on health care and wellness, walkathons to benefit local and national organizations and agencies and conferences to empower and uplift the women.

"BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir connects with and nurtures the youth through various activities, preparing them to upright citizens and the leaders of tomorrow," the statement read.

Notably, the BAPS Sanstha currently has more than 350 chapters in more than 30 states including five in the Commonwealth.