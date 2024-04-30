Congress Tried To Block Quota For Scs, Sts, Obcs Since Beginning, Say Experts

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Congress leader P. Chidambaram's claim about the grand old party's support for reservation has drawn flak from various quarters on social media, with experts pointing to the perceived inconsistencies between the party's rhetoric and its actions regarding reservation policies.

Even as the former Finance Minister attributes various decisions on reservations to SCs, STs, and OBCs to the erstwhile Congress regimes, experts delved into historical records to provide context and nuance to counter the claim.

The experts claim that the history of Congress is littered with obstructing quotas for SCs, STs, and OBCs. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), experts highlighted instances where Congress' approach to reservation policies may have been allegedly inconsistent or where reservations were not effectively implemented.

Let's first have a look at what Chidambaram wrote on X.

His post read,“It was a Congress government under Jawaharlal Nehru that in 1951 passed the First Amendment to the Constitution providing reservation for socially and educationally backward classes. It was a Congress government under P.V. Narasimha Rao that in 1994 implemented 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in central government jobs. It was a Congress government under Dr Manmohan Singh that in 2006 implemented 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in central government educational institutions.”

“Successor governments in the Centre only followed the Congress' policy on reservation. The cap of 50 per cent on reservation was a judicial verdict. It has been breached in several states. Congress has promised in its Manifesto 2024 that a Congress or Congress-led government will remove the 50 per cent cap,” Chidambaram added.

An expert immediately countered the Congress leader, as he posted on X,“It was Nehru who wrote to Chief Ministers explicitly opposing reservations for SCs and STs.”

The statement attributed to Nehru says,“It is true that we are tied up with certain rules and conventions about helping Scheduled Castes and Tribes. They deserve help, but, even so, I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in service. I react strongly against anything which leads to inefficiency and second-rate standards.”

This was exactly what PM Narendra Modi had quoted while responding to the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha in February this year.

The X post further says that it was Congress that kept the Kelkar Committee recommendation (for Backward Commission) made in 1957 in cold storage until PM Modi gave Constitutional status to the OBC Commission in 2018, that too despite Congress' opposition.

Punching holes in Chidambaram's claim, the expert argued,“It was Congress which did not implement the Mandal Commission recommendations made in 1983. Finally, the BJP-supported government implemented them in 1990. It was Rajiv Gandhi who vehemently opposed the OBC quota in 1990. It was Congress which decried Dr. Ambedkar and made every attempt to defeat him and prevent his Parliament entry.”

The post further pointed out that it was Congress which humiliated a backward leader like Sitaram Kesri at the hands of the Gandhi dynasty.

“It was Rahul Gandhi who abused an entire backward community in a 2019 speech and for which he was even convicted by a court,” the expert added.

The post also accused the Congress of trying to defraud OBCs in Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2010 as it allegedly gave away a chunk of their quota to Muslims.

“It was Congress at the central government that tried to defraud the OBCs in 2011 by giving away a part of their quota to Muslims. It was Congress which named the entire Muslim community in Karnataka as OBCs, thereby depriving the OBCs of their full share,” read the post.

The expert also alleged that Nehru opposed reservations and even disparagingly said that it will create second-rate standards.

He further said that Rajiv Gandhi opposed Mandal Commission recommendations, while Sonia Gandhi tried her best to cut OBC quota and give it to Muslims.

“At the same time, Rahul Gandhi promised in the manifesto to 'ensure' minorities (read Muslim) have a fair share in jobs. How else will he ensure except through reservation,” he asked.