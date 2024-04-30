In Old Video, Naga Chaitanya Admits He Cheated In A Relationship

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) An old video of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya has resurfaced and is currently going viral on the Internet. The video, which was shot during the promotion of his film 'Shailaja Reddy Alludu' in 2018, sees Naga Chaitanya sitting with his co-actor Anu Emmanuel as they engage in a 'Never Have I Ever' game.

During the segment, Anu and Naga Chaitanya were asked if they have ever two-timed in a relationship. While Anu said she hasn't, Naga raised the 'yes' placard, which left even Anu shocked.

He said,“Everyone should experience everything in life. That's when you grow up and figure out, okay I've had all the experiences, now it's time to settle down”.

The video was shared on the open aggregator platform Reddit where a user while sharing the video wrote in the caption,“This was a promotional interview for one of his films, kind of a 'never have I ever' set up. This interview was filmed when Sam (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) and Chay were still married. Side note; After their divorce, Samantha had a female-led film, Yashoda, that opened higher on Day 1 than his next two movies did”.

Many users were taken aback by the actor's answer. One user wrote,“Didn't expect this from him”. Another user wrote,“Whatttt? Okay massive red flag”.

A third user wrote,“Never understood why people call ambitious people 'social climbers'. It's not their fault they were not born into wealth.”

Naga Chaitanya married Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. However, the couple announced their separation 4 years later in 2021. The actor is currently rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala. They haven't confirmed their relationship as yet.