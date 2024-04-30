Re-Polling Ordered At Single Polling Booth In Ajmer On May 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 30 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Tuesday ordered re-polling at one polling booth in Nandasi village under the Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan on May 2.

Polling was held in Ajmer in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said that re-polling will be held on Thursday (May 2) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the booth located under polling station No. 195 of the Masuda Assembly segment.

Gupta also said the poll officials have made all the preparations for the re-polling as per the instructions of the ECI.

He said the 17-A register in which the voters sign somehow got misplaced, necessitating the re-poll. Action has already been taken against the polling officials responsible for the lapse by the Returning Officer.