Unique beauty shopping concept launches in the Middle East as Gold Apple opens in Doha Festival City

(MENAFNEditorial) Prepare to embark on a transformative beauty journey as Gold Apple, the rising omnichannel beauty convenience store, marks its launch in the region, opening its first store in the Middle East. Located in the heart of Qatar at everyone’s favorite hotspot, Doha Festival City, the opening marks a revolutionary moment for beauty enthusiasts, promising a one-stop haven for all things beauty and makeup.



Spanning over 1,300 sqm, the new store features over 600 globally renowned brands and more than 25,000 products including makeup, fragrances, skincare, Arabic perfumery, home fragrances, and an exceptional collection of Korean beauty brands. The store promises an unparalleled shopping experience, proudly featuring fan-favorite luxury brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Valentino, Maison Margiela, Kilian Paris, Clinique, Kenzo, Paco Rabanne, La Roche-Posay, Eau Thermale Avene and many more. The store also features lines of organic products and Korean beauty to suit the needs of all its guests.



Looking for a holistic self-care experience? Shoppers can treat themselves at Gold Apple’s Relaxing Zones, Makeup Stations, VIP Shopping Rooms, and a fully equipped cozy Coffee Bar. Beauty enthusiasts can brace themselves for daily new arrivals, personal beauty services, and a variety of gifts with purchase. Beauty enthusiasts can indulge in top-tier beauty advice by turning to the store’s esteemed consultants to assist them in their shopping journey.



Alongside the launch of its store comes its premium e-store and application, where shoppers can experience elevated convenience with free next-day deliveries across Qatar. Regulars can join Gold Apple’s points-based loyalty program and earn rewards with every purchase, including special birthday gifts for loyal members. The website and application simplify the shopping experience through a variety of user-friendly features including secure online payments, cash on delivery options, and explore new arrivals daily



Shoppers can visit the store located at Doha Festival City, next to the Main Entrance, Level GF . Online shoppers can check out the Gold Apple app on the App Store or the Google Play Store or browse through the online store on the official website.



Change your idea of beauty shopping with Gold Apple.





