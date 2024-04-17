Turkish Airlines Launches New Line-Up For Champions League Exhibition

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Istanbul: Turkish Airlines, the first official airline partner of the UEFA Champions League, has offered a new unrivalled view of its latest table-topping mementos at its flagship Istanbul Business Lounge.

The must-see memorabilia has been given a fresh line-up thanks to the new

'Starry Journey' exhibit at Istanbul Airport, allowing passengers a unique experience to relive iconic moments from the tournament.

Following the success of last year's exhibit, launched in March 2023 to celebrate the flag carrier's role as the airline partner of the UEFA Champions League, the new display showcases iconic items from the European teams with the most appearances in Champions League history.

Dedicated football fans can marvel at the 33 jerseys, 33 match balls, and two pairs of football boots, representing 33 iconic teams from Germany, England, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Türkiye.

The unique exhibit also features signed shirts from football legends such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Luis Suárez, and Robert Lewandowski.

Other noteworthy items include boots worn by Ricardo Kaká and Francesco Totti, along with signed match balls from renowned clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich, Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, and AC Milan.

As the UEFA Champions League's inaugural airline sponsor, Turkish Airlines is proud to embark on another year of partnership with one of the world's biggest and most prestigious sports organisations.

In 2023, the exhibit marked a journey that started in İstanbul back in 2005 and made a historic return to the city almost two decades later. This year, Turkish Airlines is paying homage to the most iconic teams in Champions League history, setting the stage for a historic final in London this summer.

The exhibit is open for visitors to Turkish Airlines' Business Class lounge until the UEFA Champions League final, which will take place on 1 June 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Passengers can watch the special edition of the flag carrier's animated series“The Starry Journey's”, with its eighth episode dedicated to showcasing the new theme. The episode features guests of fan favourite football app 'honor 433' and the world-renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Turkish Airlines' Business Lounge in Istanbul Airport offers Business Class passengers an exclusive and elegant pre-flight experience. With gourmet delicacies, a mix of relaxation and working areas, suite rooms and showers, ironing service, concierge, personal workspaces and meeting rooms and much more, passengers can make the most of their time in the lounge before take-off.

Passengers can also visit the unique Hezarfen Flight Experience and Flight Tracker Digital Sphere, which tracks the progress of live Turkish Airlines flights around the world.

More than 80,000 passengers a month pass through Turkish Airlines' Business Lounge as they transit through its Istanbul hub.

-B