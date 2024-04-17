Odessa University chief claims Ukrainian starting to dislike America

(MENAFN) Recent observations from Vladimir Dubovyk, director of the Center for International Studies at Odessa National University, shed light on a growing sentiment of disenchantment among Ukrainians towards the United States. Dubovyk's remarks, featured in a Wall Street Journal article, highlight the perceived disparity in United States commitment to defense, particularly in comparison to recent swift actions taken in support of Israel.



According to Dubovyk, Ukrainians are increasingly disillusioned by what they perceive as a lack of robust support from the United States, particularly in bolstering Ukraine's air defenses amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. While the United States and its NATO allies swiftly mobilized to fend off a significant Iranian missile and drone strike targeting Israel, there is a prevailing sense of reluctance to provide similar assistance to Ukraine.



The article underscores the contrast between the rapid response to the Israeli situation and the perceived sluggishness in addressing Ukraine's defense needs. Dubovyk points to the initial support provided by the United States in the early years of Ukraine's conflict with Russia, contrasting it with what he perceives as a significant slowdown in assistance, potentially attributed to political deadlock over aid packages in Congress.



Criticism extends to the nature of assistance provided to Ukraine, with Dubovyk noting a shortfall in efforts to establish a comprehensive air-defense network akin to that of Israel. Instead, Ukraine has reportedly received a fragmented array of equipment, leaving its defense capabilities vulnerable, particularly as Russia intensifies its air bombardments.



The comparison with Israel, where swift interception efforts successfully neutralized the majority of Iranian missiles and drones, further accentuates the perceived disparity in international support. While United States, British, French, and Jordanian fighter jets collaborated in defense of Israel, Ukrainians find themselves grappling with depleted defense stockpiles amid escalating hostilities with Russia.



As Ukrainians navigate the complexities of their ongoing conflict, Dubovyk's observations underscore broader sentiments of frustration and disillusionment regarding international support. The disparity in response to security threats amplifies calls for greater solidarity and commitment from the United States and its allies in addressing Ukraine's defense needs.

