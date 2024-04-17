HEC Paris Holds Panel Discussion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris in Qatar is holding a panel discussion by Shaheena Janjuha Jivraj, Associate Professor in Entrepreneurial Leadership and Diversity on April 30.

The panel discussion Take the Lead: The Need For New Models Of Leadership will be held at the Qatar National Library - Special Events Area between 5pm and 7.30pm.

In spite of greater awareness on gender diversity at work, the gender gap for leadership still remains. The value of diversity in leadership is recognized but leaders have a responsibility to address their organizational culture to encourage belonging and innovation. In this debate we will explore how models of leadership are emerging and what is really causing the gender leadership gap.

During the session led by Dr. Shaheena Janjuha Jivraj, participants will explore more about how to adapt leadership skills to an increasingly turbulent environment, and when do leaders should prioritize fostering innovation within their teams and how they balance this with maintaining business as usual. You will also see the role of leaders in creating inclusive workplace cultures where every individual feels a sense of belonging.

