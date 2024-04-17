SolarWinds to Showcase Hybrid Cloud Observability at GISEC 2024

(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — April 16, 2024 — SolarWinds, a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced it will be attending GISEC Global April 23 – 25, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) alongside its value-added distribution partners in the region, CyberKnight Technologies (Stand B60, H7) and Spire Solutions (Stand A50, H7).



GISEC is the UAE’s most established and influential cybersecurity exhibition and conference, offering opportunities for global solution providers to meet, connect, and network with businesses and government entities in the region. At the event, SolarWinds will showcase enhancements to SolarWinds® Hybrid Cloud Observability, a comprehensive, integrated, full-stack observability solution built to integrate data from across the IT ecosystem, including networks, servers, applications, databases, and more. Hybrid Cloud Observability was developed using the SolarWinds Secure by Design principles and a rigorous adherence to a multi-layer security framework.



Hybrid Cloud Observability includes integrations with SolarWinds Security Event Manager (SEM) and SolarWinds Access Rights Manager (ARM), enabling organizations to better understand complexities in their environments while providing real-time visibility to help detect and remediate security issues. This integration combines security-related events, metrics, and activities with the other data in Hybrid Cloud Observability and allows the customer to monitor their security and compliance status on a dedicated security dashboard.



“We help customers to drive meaningful digital transformations within today’s hybrid and multi-cloud environments to achieve their overall business goals,” said Abdul Rehman Tariq, regional sales director for the Middle East at SolarWinds. “At GISEC 2024, we’ll present alongside our key partners, CyberKnight and Spire Solutions, on how SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability can reduce IT complexity and provide the single-pane-of-glass visibility organizations of all sizes and industries need to build a cyber resilience strategy.”



During the event, SolarWinds experts will also host a speaking session on the 24th of April at 12:25 Hours as part of GISEC X-Labs. Regional Sales Director Abdul Rehman Tariq will lead the session, entitled "AIOps and Automation with SolarWinds.”



Join SolarWinds for multiple daily interactive sessions to explore new solutions with SolarWinds Regional Sales Manager Rami Qassem and Solutions Engineer Moaz Deyab. Stop by Stand B60 to learn more.







