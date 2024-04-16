Amir Cup Basketball: Al Arabi, Qatar SC Register Wins

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Basketball League champions Al Arabi and Qatar SC registered wins in the Group A matches at the Amir Cup tournament yesterday. At Al Gharafa Stadium, Al Arabi defeated Al Gharafa 98-72 in the first match of the day, while Qatar SC beat Al Khor 89-65 in the second. Mustafa Hussain Ali scored 20 points for Al Arabi and Sindou Ismal Diallo netted 29 points for Qatar SC.

