Hubpay Launches Hubpay Connect: Empowering Global Payments Integration

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, United Arab Emirates– Hubpay, a pioneering force in financial technology and the first independently licensed company in the UAE to offer digital payments, has announced the launch of Hubpay Connect, a groundbreaking service designed to revolutionize global payments integration for both financial and non-financial institutions.

Hubpay Connect offers Application Programming Interface (API) integration of business platforms with Hubpay's robust payment capabilities, providing solutions to fintech companies worldwide. Whether automating cross-border payments, managing foreign exchange, or streamlining reconciliation processes, Hubpay Connect empowers businesses to enhance their offerings with unparalleled payment capabilities. Its ease of integration, designed by engineers for engineers, further enhances its appeal, with open API standards, auto-generation of client codes, dedicated engineering support and Slack channel.

“Hubpay Connect represents a pivotal advancement in global payments integration. We're excited to offer an API solution that empowers businesses to expand their international reach and streamline their payment processes,” comments Kevin Kilty, Founder and CEO of Hubpay.

Hubpay Connect offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline global payments and enhance operational efficiency. Businesses can effortlessly manage both beneficiaries and recipients, access global SWIFT and local payments to more than 85 destinations, and efficiently trade SPOT FX with Hubpay Connect. Real-time wallet balance access and the ability to track pending, incoming, and outgoing funds provide businesses with unparalleled transparency and control.

Furthermore, Hubpay Connect simplifies the process of registering incoming collections for automated reconciliation into digital wallets, and its transaction tracking functionality ensures enhanced visibility and control across wallets.

Hubpay Connect boasts a wide array of key features that set it apart in the realm of global payments integration. With capabilities spanning across 85 countries and facilitating transactions in over 500 currency pairs, Hubpay Connect offers unparalleled global coverage.

Since its launch in 2019, Hubpay has earned the trust of more than 250 businesses in the MENAP region and has established partnerships with tier 1 financial institutions both locally in the UAE and internationally. Its infrastructure ensures complete transaction status visibility, complying with the stringent standards set by the PCI Security Standards Council. Hubpay is fully regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority in ADGM, UAE, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.