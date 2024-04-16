South Africa Fast-Tracks Water Projects To Address Shortages

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal water authority is accelerating a significant project to tackle water shortages in the province. The R26 billion ($1.38 billion) Umkhomazi Dam project, encompassing both Upper and Lower Umkhomazi dams, is expected to be completed by 2032.

This initiative, reported by African Times, a partner of TV BRICS , aims to bolster water supplies for the Ethekwini Municipality and surrounding areas. The Department of Water and Sanitation anticipates the project will not only improve water access but also stimulate economic growth.

“The first phase involves constructing an off-channel storage dam and water intake structures,” the Department of Water and Sanitation explained.“Phase two focuses on a 100 megalitres per day water treatment plant, a 3.5-kilometer gravity pipeline, and quarry expansion. These efforts underscore our commitment to sustainability and environmental management.”

Furthermore, a R10 billion ($530 million) project nearing completion will revamp water supply systems in the Northern Cape and connect local municipalities to the Vaal River. Construction is also underway on the R8 billion ($424 million) Umzimvubu Dam in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.