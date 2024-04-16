At Rs 832 Cr, Rajasthan Continues To Top The Chart For Pre-Poll Seizures

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 16 (IANS) Rajasthan continues to top the chart for pre-poll seizures being made by the different agencies of the state in the form of unaccounted cash, drugs, liquor, precious metals, and freebies.

The desert state accounts for the highest overall pre-poll seizures made since March 1 at Rs 832 crore, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Praveen Gupta, said on Tuesday.

“The number of seizures made by various enforcement agencies in the form of drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies, and cash since the beginning of March has crossed Rs 800 crore,” said Gupta, adding that the data released by the Election Commission of India too has named Rajasthan as the leading state in terms of pre-poll seizures.

While seizures worth Rs 734 crore were made since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct on March 16, the total seizures made since March 1 stood at Rs 832 crore.

The state has witnessed a 1,428 per cent increase in pre-poll seizures as compared to those made in the entire MCC period of 75 days during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, which stood at Rs 51.42 crore, said Gupta.