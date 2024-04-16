BJP Names Three More Candidates In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 16 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday announced candidates for three more Lok Sabha seats for Punjab.
Manjeet Singh Manna Miawind has been fielded from the Khadoor Sahib seat. Anita Som Prakash from the Hoshiarpur (reserved) seat while former bureaucrat Parampal Kaur Sindhu has been fielded from the Bathinda parliamentary seat.
Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on June 1.
