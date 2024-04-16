Embracing Imperfection: Telmdcare Is Cultivating Self-Compassion On Health Journey In The US With Virtual Doctor Appointments

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) TelMDCare Is Revolutionizing the Self-Development Journey for Their Patients Who Receive Medical Consultation From the Comfort of Their Homes

Lemont, IL, 16th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Recognizing the modern lifestyle and busy schedules people have today, telemedicine is indeed the need of the hour. TelMDCare has blazed the trail by offering virtual healthcare consultations to people struggling with self-compassion, offering them tips to navigate this new journey smoothly.

TelMDCare's team of experienced doctors offers consultation to patients with various issues and concerns. One of the concerns is a lack of self-compassion that hinders people's self-development and leaves them feeling unsatisfied regardless of whatever they do.

While there are several reasons people may lack self-compassion, one primary reason, as Harvard Business Review pointed out, could be the false myth that negative self-talk is motivating. The certified doctors at TelMDCare disagree and explain to their patients why being kind, understanding, and motivational towards themselves is the only way to move forward.

More research regarding self-compassion has emphasized the link between self-compassion and resilience. The doctors at TelMDCare also strongly advocate the“fail fast, iterate, and pivot” mantra, underscoring the importance of embracing failures as a part of life. Through their virtual consultations, experts at TelMDCare offer personalized guidance and support to foster resilience as their patients learn to be self-compassionate.

“Our mission at TelMDCare remains the same-to make healthcare consultation affordable and accessible to everyone,” a spokesperson at TelMDCare says.“We believe it's egregiously important to be compassionate towards yourself – sometimes even more than towards others. It takes courage to move on from something unfortunate that primarily happened because of your (a person's) own fault. With our online doctor appointments, people from all over the country can get affordable consultation, that too from the comfort of their living rooms.”

TelMDCare offers their online doctor consultation services across many states, including Kansas, Wisconsin, Utah, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Washington, Iowa, Indiana, North Dakota, Arizona, Michigan, and Tennessee.

About TelMDCare

