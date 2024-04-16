Why Chris Hemsworth Couldn't Get Kevin Costner To Cast Him In New Film; Costner Cast Himself!

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth recently revealed that he tried very hard but didn't get far with regard to landing a role in a Kevin Costner-directed project.

He later got to know that Costner had cast himself as the character. The 'Thor' star did not reveal what the movie was, although he described it as something“abstract and interesting ...a small story about a man and a woman,” reports Variety.

He told Entertainment Tonight:“There was a movie, a script that I'd read and loved and was like, 'I want to get that,' and then someone said, 'Kevin Costner has that (role)',” Hemsworth said.“I'd love (to have) him as a director. I was like, 'Goddamnit!' (I spent) an hour the other day trying to convince him, and he was like, 'I'm doing it, kid.' Didn't work. I didn't get the part.”

As per Variety, Hemsworth added that“there are horses involved” in the project as the character is a“horse wrangler,” which is part of what drew him to want to star in the movie.

“My wife read (the script) and loved horses,” Hemsworth added.“We have 10 or 11 horses back home, and so she's like, 'You've got to do this'.”

Costner also spoke to Entertainment Tonight about turning Hemsworth down, saying:“It's a love story, but as long as I'm still young enough to play it, I'll play it. Chris will have to wait his turn. (Hemsworth) is so handsome, and he's so good. He's going to have to go find his (own) love story.

“I'm glad he likes this one. If I reach a moment where I (don't) think I could do that, I would (reach out). He's certainly one of our great leading men right now,” he added.