Gujarat: Nearly 40K Students Admitted Under RTE Act In Round 1

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, April 16 (IANS) The Gujarat government has admitted 39,979 children into unaided private primary schools in the first round of admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

According to the Deputy Director of Primary Education, the state facilitated these admissions by ensuring 25 per cent of the seats in Grade 1 across 9,828 unaided private schools were reserved under the RTE.

Parents of prospective students were informed via SMS to confirm their child's admission by April 22. The online application process saw 2,35,387 applications, with 1,72,675 approved and 47,393 withdrawn by the applicants. Around 15,319 applications were rejected due to incomplete documentation, the official said.

As the first round of admissions closed, 5,191 seats remained unfilled, primarily due to the applicants' absence of suitable school choices. The state has made provisions to offer these vacancies to other eligible children in subsequent rounds.

Officials informed that the initiative is part of the state's ongoing efforts to integrate children from weaker and disadvantaged groups into unaided private primary schools.