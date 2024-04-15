Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Roadshow In Jaipur For BJP's Manju Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a roadshow in Jaipur for Manju Sharma, the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from the Jaipur parliamentary seat.

Manju Sharma will be contesting against Congress' Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

The 1.8 km roadshow started from Sanganeri Gate and ended at Chhoti Chaupad.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Deputy CM Diya Kumari, and Manju Sharma were present with the Union Home Minister during the roadshow.

The entire walled city was decked with saffron flags and posters.

The roadshow received a rousing welcome at different places.

While seeking support for the BJP candidate, Home Minister Shah urged voters to exercise their franchise in the morning hours before the temperature soars.

He said that the votes given to Manju Sharma and Lotus will ensure Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister again.

The Home Minister also said that Lord Ram "will celebrate his birthday in a grand temple in Ayodhya after 500 years".

A huge crowd was seen on either side of the cavalcade during the roadshow. People, wearing saffron safa on their heads, were seen playing drums and other musical instruments.

The voting for the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency election is slated for April 19.