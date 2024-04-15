Prime Minister Chairs GCC Meeting On Developments In The Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tashkent: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, who is also the chairman of the current session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), chaired an extraordinary meeting of Their Highnesses and Excellencies foreign ministers of the GCC countries at the headquarters of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Tashkent on Monday to discuss the developments in the region.

The meeting was held on the margins of the second ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC countries and Central Asian states held in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in the region, means of de-escalation and calm, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed, during the meeting, the State of Qatar's grave concern over the developments in the region, calling on all parties to maintain calm and exercise maximum restraint.

His Excellency stressed the importance of joint action for de-escalation in the region and solving differences through peaceful means, underscoring the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and global efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at the regional and global levels.