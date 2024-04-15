Massive Bass. Ultimate Vibe Sony Introduces ULT POWER SOUND, A New Series Of Speakers And Headphones

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The ULT POWER SOUND series features three speakers – the ULT TOWER 10, ULT FIELD 7 and ULT FIELD 1 – as well as wireless headphones ULT WEAR. Sony is partnering with global chart-topping artist Peso Pluma for the ULT POWER SOUND series as part of its“For The Music” audio brand campaign.

Dubai, UAE– Sony Middle East and Africa has announced the launch of ULT POWER SOUND® series – a new series of wireless speakers and headphones designed to make you feel like you have dived into the front row of the arena. Built for music lovers, it produces powerful deep sound designed to make your heart tremble.

The new range consists of wireless speakers ULT TOWER 10, ULT FIELD 7, ULT FIELD 1, and wireless headphones ULT WEAR.

All models in the series include the ULT button, providing signature sound quality by enhancing the music with one or two different sound modes.

In line with the ULT POWER SOUND series launch, Sony has partnered with GRAMMY® award winner and global chart-topping sensation, Peso Pluma.“The powerful sound and massive bass of the ULT POWER SOUND series excites me,” says Peso.“As a musician who relies heavily on bass when creating my music, I feel that these products provide the best listening experience for my fans and there is nothing else like it.” The artist will feature as part of Sony's“For The Music” audio brand campaign, focusing on the ULT POWER SOUND series.

ULT TOWER 10 – the power of live-venue sound in your home:

Turn your home into party central with massive bass, 360° Party Sound, 360° Party Light and karaoke, thanks to a supplied wireless mic. You can even connect the speaker to your TV to boost the sound of the things you love to watch.

ULT TOWER 10 key features:



ULT POWER SOUND – Enhance all your low-end frequencies for exceptional bass. Enjoy 2 different type of bass-emphasised sound mode. Hit the ULT button for deep bass boost for low-frequency sound that will make your heart tremble with ULT1. ULT2 delivers powerful bass to feel the beat and get you dancing.

Sound Field Optimisation – Detects noise and automatically changes the sound setting to deliver clear music even when you are surrounded by other sounds.

360° Party Sound and 360° Party Light – 360° party sound that carries powerful sound to every corner of the room. With its vibrant lighting, the ULT TOWER 10 brightens up every corner of your party. It even synchronises with the music to create a true festival feeling.

Karaoke, Guitar, and TV Sound Booster – Belt out your favourite tunes, thanks to the included wireless mic. Plus enjoy complete control of your sound, with Echo and Key Controls on the top panel. You can plug in another microphone for a duet or a guitar to play along using the ULT TOWER 10 as an amp. TV Sound Booster enhances the sound from your TV. Party Connect – Link up to 100 compatible speakers to synchronise music and lighting through Party Connect – fill any place with powerful sound to create the ultimate party atmosphere.

ULT FIELD 7 – The party goes any place:

Liven up your day with punchy bass and expressive lighting wherever you go. The ULT FIELD 7 lets you take the party anywhere thanks to the waterproof and dustproof construction plus a long battery life means you can party for longer. You can even connect to a mic for karaoke on the go.

ULT FIELD 7 key features:



ULT POWER SOUND – Select ULT1 for deeper, lower frequency bass or select ULT2 for powerful, punchy bass.

Sound Field Optimisation – Detects noise and automatically adjusts the sound setting to provide an optimal music experience, however busy the venue might be.

Party for longer – Throw a party anywhere for longer thanks to up to 30-hour battery life. Plus, with quick charging you get 3 hours of playing time in 10 minutes. IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, you can take the party outside. It's also salt water resistant, which means you can enjoy music even at the beach.

Carry anywhere – The ULT FIELD 7 can be easily moved around with the convenient carry handles and as it's designed to work perfectly whether positioned horizontally or vertically.

Karaoke and guitar input and lighting – Connect a mic and get ready to sing anything. It's the perfect partner and even includes Echo and Key Controls on the rear panel. Or you can connect your guitar to turn the ULT FIELD 7 into an amp. And up the fun even more, ambient lighting produces subtle illumination perfect for parties and everyday use. Party Connect – Link up to 100 compatible speakers to synchronise music and lighting through Party Connect.

ULT FIELD 7

ULT FIELD 1 – Big sound. Small size:

Bring your favourite tunes anywhere with enhanced bass built into a compact package with the ULT FIELD 1. Complete with a multi-way strap for ease of use, take your waterproof, dustproof and even shockproof speaker anywhere for longer, thanks to a long battery life.

ULT FIELD 1 off white, forest grey, orange and black.

ULT FIELD 1 key features:



ULT POWER SOUND – Turn ULT POWER SOUND on for enhanced bass.

Anywhere, any way – ULT FIELD 1 is your perfect partner for everywhere you go. Designed to be portable with up to 12 hours of battery life so you can enjoy your tunes longer. Plus its multi-way strap, IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, shockproof design and salt-water resistance lets you take your speaker anywhere, indoors or out.

Colours to suit your style – with Black, Off-White, Forest Grey and Orange to choose from, you can find the colour that suits your style.

Choice of layout – The ULT FIELD 1 is designed to work when it stood on its end or laid on its side, for the best use of space – even when that space is limited. Usability – Easy to use and connect with built-in mic for hands-free calling with Echo Cancelling technology for clearer calls.

ULT WEAR – Powerful sound. Make it your own:

With exceptional bass and improved Noise Cancelling, our new ULT WEAR headphones let you bring your favourite festival or club feel with you, everywhere you go.

ULT WEAR black, off white and forest grey.

ULT WEAR key features:



ULT POWER SOUND – Press the ULT button for powerful sound. ULT1 delivers deep, low-frequency bass, and ULT2 provides powerful bass.

Designed for power – they're powered by Sony's Integrated Processor V1, the same processor found in Sony's award-winning 1000X series headphones, and a driver unit designed for ULT POWER SOUND series, to produce unwavering energy, huge resonating bass, and crystal-clear detail.

Noise cancelling – With Dual Noise Sensor technology and the Integrated Processor V1, ULT WEAR takes Noise Cancelling to the next level. Now you can truly shut out the world and enjoy a party for one – just you and your music.

Comfortable design – The headphones are comfortable with soft earpads and more space around the ears, yet still provide powerful, high-quality sound. ULT WEAR have a foldable design and come complete with a carry case. Everyday use – ULT WEAR exudes function, form and features. A sensor pauses your music when you take them off and starts again when you put them on. Bluetooth® pairs with two devices at the same time with Multipoint Connection. Battery life is up to 30 hours with Noise Cancelling on, and up to 50 hours with Noise Cancelling off. And if you need to top up in a hurry, a 3-minute quick charge will give you up to 90 minutes extra play time.

Sustainability in mind:

The ULT POWER SOUND series are not only designed to deliver powerful sound but also with the environment in mind. Recycled plastic is used in the products. This reflects Sony's commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our products and practices.

Availability:

The new ULT WEAR Headphones will be available from April 2024. The new ULT TOWER 10, ULT FIELD 7 and ULT FIELD 1 will be available from June 2024.

ABOUT FOR THE MUSIC:

Sony established the brand platform“For The Music” for its premier consumer and professional audio products and services. With“For The Music,” Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting music creators and consumers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything.

About Sony Middle East and Africa:

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.

Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centers reinforce Sony's presence in key markets in the region.