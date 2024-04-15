Gaza Ministry Report: 68 Dead, 94 Injured In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 15 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported seven massacres committed by Israeli occupation forces against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 68 deaths and 94 injuries in the past 24 hours.The Ministry's daily statistical report, marking the 192nd day of relentless violence endured by the people of Gaza, reveals that there are still individuals trapped under the rubble, inaccessible to ambulance and civil defense crews.The cumulative toll of the Israeli aggression since October 7th reached 33,797 deaths and 76,465 wounded individuals.