ITC Hotels Launches Storii Solan -- A Tribute To The Mountain Way Of Life

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Brand Storii continues its expansion spree as it launched Storii by ITC Hotels, The Kaba Retreat, Solan.

A hidden boutique property in the quaint 'Kaba' village at a motorable distance of just six hours from Delhi and 1.5 hours from Chandigarh, Storii Solan is an enjoyable drive amidst the quieter side of the Kasauli hills.

Spread over five acres of land, Storii Solan offers expansive suites with private balconies, spacious rooms with plush sitting areas, and unobstructed views of the valley with beautiful mountain views.

The charming retreat has been built with modern comforts supported by conscious building practices - replete with a distinct character that is typical of Storii properties-unscripted and boutique. Brimming with lush greens and vibrant blossoms, the retreat is an artful expression inspired by the versatile spectrum of seasons at Solan. The pristine contours of the glorious mountains are breathtakingly magnificent. Farm terraces have been cultivated with an array of seasonal vegetables and aromatic herbs.

Speaking at the launch, Anil Chadha, Chief Executive-ITC Hotels said,“Storii by ITC Hotels is fast becoming a preferred brand in the experiential segment. With the addition of Storii Solan, we further expand our presence in the picturesque state of Himachal Pradesh. This sprawling retreat is the ideal destination for those seeking a quiet getaway or private celebrations, be it in the spring or the winter. It showcases stunning natural scenery and the rich cultural heritage of this mountain paradise. Storii Solan is truly an all-season destination.”

Sonya Sahni and Navneet Sahni, the people behind the retreat, say, "Our adoration for mountains, nurtured by global voyages, birthed this beautiful forest retreat. Crafted meticulously over seven years, it stands as an oasis for the modern nomad seeking respite from life's relentless whirl. Awaken to the symphony of morning birdsong at Pod Hill, where panoramic sunrises await from your expansive balconies. Unwind amidst the lush forest trails, capturing the ancient fort at sunset's glow. Delight your palate with the distinctive European culinary creations, from wood-fired pizzas to comforting mushroom pot pies, and the decadent Kaba Sundae. Here, at 'Another Round,' our cafe resonates with the soothing tunes of live jazz as you sip on your libation of choice. Welcome to your sanctuary, your mountain haven."

At Storii Solan, nature itself serves as the muse: a sanctuary where natural splendour envelops you. The joyful palette of flora and fauna extends into living spaces, to truly offer an immersive experience. An arboretum in the heart of the campus is dotted with Himalayan Cherry Blossoms, Deodhars, Oak, Weeping willows and more. Fresh bounty from orchards of Apple, Peach and Pear surrounds you in season. The region's diverse landscapes create a rich habitat for various bird species, making it an appealing destination for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts.

Bringing back the nostalgia of camping, Storii Solan invites you to rediscover 'Camping in the Woods'. A forgotten art, camping amidst the lush forests is a great way to reconnect with nature, bond with friends and family, enjoy the night stars, feel the fresh breeze, some solitude and relish a few hours of digital detox. Experience green company with, 'Picnic in the 100 Trees' -- a unique curation that offers a hearty picnic and refreshing beverages at a special section of the retreat, surrounded by the heavenly scent of pine trees and wildflowers. The 'Mountain Hike and Picnic' is an ideal form of ecotherapy that allows one to truly connect with nature. Take an invigorating hike into the ancient forests, home to a wide variety of flora and fauna that accompanies one all the way to the picnic spot. This Storii Solan experience has all the ingredients for a sensory immersion excursion!

For those seeking spiritual solace, travel to the Bhureshwar Mahadev Temple located an hour's drive away from Storii Solan.

Backed by ITC Hotels, globally renowned food and beverage prowess, Storii Solan offers delectable local and global cuisine at 'Buzz', the all-day dining restaurant. Savour regional Himachali food, hot pot pies in ramekins, a wok of freshly picked vegetables and local mushrooms and much more; all included in the thoughtfully curated menu.

True to its name, cafe 'Another Round' tempts you to stay a little longer and soak in the tranquil surroundings as you order another round of freshly brewed coffee or masala chai, tisanes, hot chocolate and other premium beverages.

Enjoy the 'Chef's Masterclass' and strengthen your culinary skills as you visit the local herb and vegetable terraces with the Chef, learn how to select the best produce, and return to prepare a scrumptious feast with the Chef's team. Brand Storii's signature 'Storii in a Bottle' to 'Storii in a Box'! Savour Storii Solan's fresh summer drink with floral notes of the local rhododendron flower and lemongrass and partake of the Storii in a Box that features Himachali Dham food rooted in simplicity and seasonal ingredients bringing forth local delicacies like Chana Madra, Kadi, Khatta meat and Meethe chawal.