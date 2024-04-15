               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan's Imishli District


(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake has occurred in Azerbaijan's Imishli district, Azernews reports, citing the Republican SeismicSurvey Center under the National Academy of Sciences ofAzerbaijan.

According to the information, the earthquake of 3.2 magnitudeoccurred at a depth of 50 km at 03:53 (GMT+4) in 18 km to thenorth-west of Saatly station in Imishli district.

