Algeria, Palestine Prime Ministers Talk Latest Developments In Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Algiers: Algeria's Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui discussed Sunday with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Mustafa the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the Gaza Strip.
The meeting in Algiers tackled the repercussions of the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.
The visiting Palestinian Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for Algeria's steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, and the tireless efforts it is making to immediately stop the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid, in addition to mobilizing support for the State of Palestine to obtain a full United Nations membership.
MENAFN14042024000063011010ID1108092948
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.