Algeria, Palestine Prime Ministers Talk Latest Developments In Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: Algeria's Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui discussed Sunday with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Mustafa the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the Gaza Strip.

The meeting in Algiers tackled the repercussions of the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

The visiting Palestinian Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for Algeria's steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, and the tireless efforts it is making to immediately stop the brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid, in addition to mobilizing support for the State of Palestine to obtain a full United Nations membership.