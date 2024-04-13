New Faces Set To Challenge US Trio Of Masters Leaders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Augusta, United States: Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and unlikely challenger Max Homa set the pace while newcomers threatened a charge as Saturday's third round of the Masters began.

The American trio stood on six-under par 138 after 36 holes at the famed course, the first time since 2001 that an all-US threesome led at the halfway mark at Augusta National.

Scheffler, the 2022 Masters winner, has been the oddsmakers' darling and could join Tiger Woods as the only players to win the green jacket twice while world number one.

"Major championship golf has a tendency to just be very mentally grinding," Scheffler said. "You've just got to do your best to relax as much as possible out there and try and execute."

DeChambeau was among eight players from Saudi-backed LIV Golf who made the cut, including defending champion Jon Rahm.

"I'm very excited," DeChambeau said. "I get an opportunity to show my skill set, and hopefully it's good enough to do something special this weekend.

"I feel like the game is in a great spot. Mindset is in a solid place... everything is lining up pretty well. Just got to make sure my lag putts are doing well and striking it well off the tee. That's all that matters. If I can do those things, I'll put myself in a good place."

Homa, chasing his first major triumph, had never before finished in the top five after any round at a major, but led the Masters by making 26 of 36 greens in regulation as well as in proximity to the holes.

"Regardless of outcome, I'd like to maintain this outlook I have on how I'm playing," Homa said. "Good shot, bad shot, doesn't really matter. Did I go through my process, did I commit to my shot?" Homa said.

"I'd like to see if I can continue to do that this weekend. I think that's something I would like to take with me going forward."