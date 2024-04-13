Centre Unveils 50Gm Colored Souvenir Silver Coin Of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha For Public Purchase

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a tribute to the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir earlier this year, the Government of India has introduced a limited-edition 50gm colored souvenir silver coin for public sale. This release follows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's unveiling of three commemorative coins in February, including one celebrating the theme of Ram Lalla and the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya.

The inauguration ceremony took place during the 19th foundation day celebration of the state-owned Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL).

Along with the coin honoring Ram Lalla, Sitharaman also revealed a bi-metallic clad souvenir coin representing the Enlightenment of Lord Buddha, featuring oxidised images of Buddha and Stupa, as well as a coin featuring the Greater one-horned Rhino, part of the Endangered Animals of India series.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Pran Pratistha rituals at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22, marking a significant milestone in the construction of the temple. The ceremony concluded an 11-day 'anushthan' ritual commenced on January 12, symbolizing a historic moment in India's cultural and religious landscape.

During the auspicious event, PM Modi, adorned in traditional attire, undertook the 'sankalp' for the "pran pratishtha ceremony" before participating in the consecration rituals.

The newly constructed temple witnessed elaborate festivities, with PM Modi actively engaging in the sacred proceedings, symbolizing a monumental moment in India's spiritual journey.