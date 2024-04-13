Bengaluru Water Crisis: BWSSB Imposes Rs 20 Lakh Penalty On Residents For Wasting Cauvery Water In Car Wash

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid a dire water scarcity in Bengaluru, residents are being slapped with fines for heedlessly wasting precious Cauvery water. Despite repeated warnings from the authorities to conserve water, some individuals continue to prioritize non-essential activities like car washing over critical needs like drinking water.

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has taken a stern stance against those who flout the directives, issuing fines to as many as 407 people in the past month alone. These fines, amounting to a staggering ₹20,25,000, reflect the severity of the situation and the urgency with which water conservation measures must be adhered to.

Since March 15, the BWSSB officials have been rigorously enforcing the order to restrict Cauvery water usage solely for drinking purposes. Despite this, instances of using Cauvery water for activities such as car washing and gardening persist, prompting swift action from the authorities.

In response to the ongoing negligence, special teams have been deployed to monitor and penalize those found wasting water. The enforcement efforts aim to instill a sense of responsibility among residents and ensure that water resources are utilized judiciously during the scorching summer months.

Residents must recognize the gravity of the situation and prioritize essential water needs over frivolous activities. With the water shortage showing no signs of abating, every drop of Cauvery water must be conserved for drinking purposes to mitigate the impact of the crisis.