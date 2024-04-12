Search And Delivery Of Air Defense Systems To Ukraine: Kuleba Talks With Italian FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Italy Dmytro Kuleba and Antonio Tajani discussed the steps that Italy can take to find and deliver air defense systems.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with Antonio Tajani and thanked Ital for its consistent support of Ukraine. We discussed concrete steps on how Italy, as the country that holds the G7 presidency, can take an active part in the search for air defense systems and make coordinated decisions on their delivery to Ukraine," Kuleba said.

As Ukrinform reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized to foreign partners the critical importance of supplying Ukraine with modern Patriot air defense systems .

Italy will preside over the G7 in 2024, replacing Japan in this role.

Photo by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs