Number Of Palestinians Detained Since October 7 Climbs To 8,680

Ramallah: The detention toll in cities and provinces of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem since Oct. 7 has risen to 8,680, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority, and the Prisoners Club said in a joint statement on Saturday.

The Israeli occupation soldiers arrested nearly 15 Palestinians from the West Bank during the past 24 hours, among them a lady and several former prisoners, the statement continued.

The statement emphasized that the arrests were mainly focused on Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah, Hebron, Qalqilya, and Jerusalem, while the occupation soldiers keep conducting intimidation on a large scale during the arrest campaigns coupled with beatings and threatening detainees and their families, along with large-scale vandalism and destruction of Palestinians' homes and confiscating their property.

