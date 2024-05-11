Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From UN Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, received a phone call on Saturday, from Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres.
During the call, they discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, especially the joint mediation efforts to end the war on the Strip, releasing prisoners and hostages, getting humanitarian aid sustainably into all areas throughout the Strip, in addition to the latest developments in the region.
