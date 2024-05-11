Ministry Of Education And Higher Education Concludes Activities Of Scientific Training Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education concluded the activities of the Scientific Training Camp (STEMFD), which was organized, in cooperation with the management of Qatar Technical Secondary School for Girls, and continued for 12 days.

The Science Training Camp aimed at providing a distinctive educational experience in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through the implementation of a set of academic projects that enhance the skills of the twenty-first century, achieve Qatar Vision 2030, and contribute to providing comprehensive experiences to enable students to search for solutions to real-life problems, thus contributing to achieving the sustainable development goals.

Executive Director of the project Lamia Al Hayki pointed out that 44 students from 12 preparatory and secondary schools, of which 5 for boys and 7 for girls, participated in the camp. They were selected according to the geographical scope of the camp's headquarters.

Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili and Director of the Curriculum and Learning Resources Department (National Project Leader) at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Sarah Al Shraim paid a visit to the camp, during which they praised students' projects to find appropriate solutions to the challenges facing farmers in the State of Qatar using various tools and means that encompass the six areas of the camp, namely science, technology, engineering, mathematics and financial and digital knowledge (STEMFD).

The activities of the camp included the implementation of practical experiments on how to invest solar energy to generate electrical energy, followed by a field trip to one of the farms "Eden Farm," to implement the practical application of what was studied theoretically in addition to identifying the challenges of agriculture in the State of Qatar and ways to overcome them at present, and the implementation of practical experiments to study soil characteristics, as well as training students on sustainable development goals and employing artificial intelligence tools to search for future solutions to the agricultural problems of in Qatar.

The camp also included training students in green business planning and management skills, teaching them the steps to establish leading companies, training them on water properties, and specifying arable water. A scientist from Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) held a lecture on water resources in Qatar.