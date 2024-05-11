Kejriwal Holds Roadshow A Day After Walking Out Of Jail; BJP Sharpens Attack On Delhi CM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) A day after walking out of Tihar Jail on interim bail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held a roadshow here during which he targeted the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of trying to put brakes on all the amenities reaching the residents of the national capital.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, was on Friday granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court.

The CHief Minister participated in the roadshow along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in the Mehrauli area to garner support for AAP candidate from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Sahiram Pehalwan.

Addressing the gathering, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said: "When I was in jail, all the time I was wondering what wrong I did? The party in power has even jailed a leader like Manish Sisodia who brought a major turnaround in Delhi's schools. They even put Satyendar Jain behind bars, who provided facilities like Mohalla Clinic and a better healthcare system for the people of Delhi."

"I missed being with all of you... every time my wife (Sunita Kejriwal) and (Punjab CM) Bhagwant Mann came to meet me in jail, I used to ask if the residents of Delhi were facing any problems. Are they still getting free electricity and have access to other amenities," Kejriwal said.

The party also launched its theme song for the elections titled 'Bandey Mein Hain Dum' on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the BJP dismissed Kejriwal's "Prime Minister Narendra Modi retiring from politics after turning 75 in 2025" remark.

Reacting to Kejriwal's remarks, BJP General Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "One often loses sanity to a certain extent after spending time in Tihar Jail."

Referring to the duststorm in Delhi-NCR on Friday evening coinciding with Kejriwal's release from jail, Sirsa told IANS: "Whenever someone as corrupt as him steps out, a storm happens. No doubt about that."

Addressing his first press conference after walking out of prison, Kejriwal said on Saturday afternoon: "These people ask INDIA bloc about the prime ministerial face. I am asking the BJP, who will be their prime minister? PM Modi is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He himself made the rule in 2014 that people aged 75 will be retired. They made L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan go into retirement..."

However, asserting that PM Modi will continue to be the country's Premier in the third term of NDA, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that "the BJP Constitution has no rule that a leader who reaches the age of 75 should not hold the post".

“Modiji is not only going to complete this term but will continue to lead the country in the future. There is no confusion in BJP. They (opposition) want to create confusion,” Amit Shah said.

"I want to say this to Arvind Kejriwal and company and the entire INDI Alliance, you need not rejoice over Modiji turning 75. It's not written anywhere in the BJP's Constitution,” he added.