Akshaya Tritiya: 11000 Mangoes, Fruit Baskets From Pune To Ram Mandir

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Akshaya Tritiya 2024, 11000 Alphonso mangoes, fruit baskets, and mango juice bottles were sent to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir from Pune.

On Friday, the Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya celebrated its first auspicious

Akshaya Tritiya.

One of the most striking contributions came from Maharashtra's Pune, with bottles of mango juice and eleven thousand Hapus mangoes.



There was also an extra crate of seasonal fruits in the presentation.



All the fruits were placed in front of Lord Ram's idol.



Ram Lall's clothing was created from indigenous Assamese textiles Eri and Moonga Silk, known as 'the golden threads of Assam'.



Lord Ram's outfit was created out of real gold threads from Assam, yet again the motifs used are of Vaishnav Chinha of Shankh, Chakra, Gada, Mayur & Padma.

The day also commemorates the birth of Parshuram, Lord Vishnu's sixth incarnation.

