Akshaya Tritiya: 11000 Mangoes, Fruit Baskets From Pune To Ram Mandir

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Akshaya Tritiya 2024, 11000 Alphonso mangoes, fruit baskets, and mango juice bottles were sent to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir from Pune.
11000 Alphonso mangoes, fruit baskets were sent to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir from Pune
On Friday, the Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya celebrated its first auspicious
Akshaya Tritiya.
One of the most striking contributions came from Maharashtra's Pune, with bottles of mango juice and eleven thousand Hapus mangoes.
There was also an extra crate of seasonal fruits in the presentation.
All the fruits were placed in front of Lord Ram's idol.
Ram Lall's clothing was created from indigenous Assamese textiles Eri and Moonga Silk, known as 'the golden threads of Assam'.
Lord Ram's outfit was created out of real gold threads from Assam, yet again the motifs used are of Vaishnav Chinha of Shankh, Chakra, Gada, Mayur & Padma.
The day also commemorates the birth of Parshuram, Lord Vishnu's sixth incarnation.
MENAFN11052024007385015968ID1108201049
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.