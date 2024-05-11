Qatar University Celebrates Graduation Of 47Th Batch Of Female Students From College Of Arts And Sciences

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar University on Saturday celebrated the graduation of the 47 batch of female students from the College of Arts and Sciences in the presence of the Minister of State and President of the Qatar National Library HE Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari.

The university said in a statement today that the graduating batch comprised 1,072 graduates from various college specializations.

Addressing the graduation ceremony, HE Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari said that the graduation is the beginning of a new journey in life, since the university is not only a place for education, but rather it is a very important stage in a person's development.

He added that Qatar University was able to achieve a prominent position in the field of education, and continues to advance in the universities ranking.

HE Dr. Al Kuwari urged the female graduates to commit to being loyal to the university's faculty members, and to the memories they gathered at the university during their studies.

Delivering the graduates speech, graduate Laleh Asha Ismail Ahmed said that the female students received various types of sciences and knowledge. She also voiced the female students' appreciation for all the efforts made by the university to reach this important stage.