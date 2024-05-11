QPC Announces Upcoming Seminar Featuring Former Turkish Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As part of a series of seminars, the Qatar Press Center is organizing a seminar titled“The future of the Middle East after Gaza War,” with Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye HE Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu as speaker.

The session, moderated by presenter Iman Ayyad, will take place on May 13 at the Qatar Press Center HQ. The event is scheduled for 6:45pm.

The seminar discusses the future of the Middle East after the Gaza war, and how Turkiye is playing an effective role across the region in shaping this future.

Live interpretation of the seminar will be provided. Car parking service is also available for attendees.