'Pakistan Se Lenge Azadi': Unrest In Pojk As Protests Over Inflation, Load-Shedding & More Intensifies (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Protests escalated in various regions of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on Saturday following a call by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) for significant demonstrations against skyrocketing inflation, load-shedding, a recent police crackdown, and other grievances. In Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoJK, dissent manifested as the city came to a halt due to a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike. Amidst these protests, several videos emerged on X, formerly Twitter, showing protesters chanting, "Pakistan se lenge Azadi."

Amidst locals' outcry against soaring inflation, shortages of essential commodities like flour and wheat, persistent power outages, unemployment, and significant infrastructural underdevelopment, the Pakistan defence forces and police are working to suppress protests and long marches.

The protestors asserted that they have been voicing their concerns for an extended period, yet the Pakistani administration has not heeded their grievances.

On Thursday,

violent clashes broke out between the police and people from the Dadyal area of PoJK, which sparked widespread outrage in the region.

Political activist Amjad Ayub Mirza strongly condemned the incident, emphasizing that violence against peaceful protesters in PoK is intolerable. He also reported the tragic death of a schoolgirl in Dadyal.

Mirza further stated, "Riots have erupted in Dadyal, with hundreds of protesters taking to the streets in Tatapani. The state's violence against my people is a ploy to impose Section 144 and a curfew in PoJK ahead of the May 11 long march and sit-in outside the legislative assembly in Muzaffarabad."

Last year, a similar shutter-down strike was orchestrated, echoing the demand for fair electricity pricing aligned with the production costs of hydel power in PoJK.

Despite prior negotiations and a subsequent government notification in February, grievances persisted, culminating in the decision to stage a long march in protest against unmet commitments.

The ramifications of this strike were palpable throughout Muzaffarabad, with businesses shuttered, banks closed, and streets devoid of traffic and vendors. In the face of adversity, demonstrators rallied, reaffirming their unwavering dedication to securing their rights.

Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a prominent figure in the movement who narrowly evaded arrest, emerged as a leading voice, addressing gatherings across the town, underscoring the resolve to persevere in their struggle, as reported by Dawn.