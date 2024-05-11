'Modi Lost Another Battle': After Rahul Gandhi, Now Pakistan's Fawad Chaudhry Cheers Kejriwal's Jail Release

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Pakistan

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, who openly admitted his country's hand in the 2019 Pulwama attack, on Friday cheered Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's release from Tihar jail on interim bail in the ongoing liquor excise policy case. In a post on X, which has sparked massive outburst on social media,

Chaudhry described the AAP leader's release as yet another setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Modi G Lost another battle #Kejriwal released... good news for moderate India," wrote Chaudhry in his post.

Chaudhry's reaction followed Kejriwal's release from jail after more than 50 days, stemming from his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement on March 21, 2024, regarding the Delhi excise policy case. Kejriwal has been granted interim bail until June 1, under the condition that he refrains from visiting the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat.

The former Pakistan minister's open support to Kejriwal comes days after he rallied behind Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Earlier this month, Chaudhry took to X to

extended support to the Gandhi scion amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Fawad Chaudhry commented, "Rahul on fire..." in response to an X post that featured a video. The original post read, "This video is very powerful and perfectly explained by Rahul Gandhi what is happening in India. This deserves to be viral on all Social Media platforms."

It's worth noting that in October 2020, Chaudhry

admitted that Pakistan was responsible for the deadly Pulwama terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 that brought the two countries to the brink of a war.

“Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara (We hit India in their home). Our success in Pulwama, is a success of this nation under the leadership of Imran Khan. You and us are all part of that success,” the then Science & Technology Minister had said in the National Assembly during a debate.

In the pre-dawn hours of February 26, 2019, Indian Air Force jets conducted airstrikes on terrorist camps belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Balakot, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. This operation was a response to the Pulwama terrorist attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of 40 CRPF personnel's lives.

Chaudhry's latest post on X cheering for the Delhi CM has sparked a massive outburst on social media platforms, with one user stating, "It should come as no surprise to any patriotic Indians. It is common knowledge that Pakistan, China, and even certain Western nations are rooting for the #INDIAAlliance to emerge victorious. They are determined to bring down Modi at any cost, viewing him as the ultimate threat to their own survival."

Another netizen noted, "Thanks to Modi ji for showing Pakistanis their place. The Pulwama attack proves that the Pakistani government is also suffering from the mentality of Jihad. That is why such a government and such a country should be wiped out from the world."

A third user commented, "As an Indian it's our number 1 responsibility to not do anything that makes Pakistan happy. Looking at this people should understand that their vote to INDI Alliance is making Pakistan happy, so you are smart enough to figure out what you have to do? Vote BJP. Simple."