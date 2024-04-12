Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: The Significance, History And More Of Dr Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is celebrated on April 14 every year to honor the memory of \"Father of Indian Constitution\" Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.1891-born Ambedkar was not only the principal architect of the Indian Constitution, but the first Law Minister of Independent India, a jurist, economist, and a social reformer dedicated his life to eradicate discrimination against the untouchables and fight for the rights of women and labour. Hence, his birth anniversary is also known as 'Equality Day'.Also read: Banks will be closed for 5 days this week. Check all details hereAmbedkar's life was spent advocating for equality and fair treatment of all citizens in the eyes of law year, Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 marks 134th birthday of Baba Shaeb, and a public holiday across India day is marked by numerous events such as processions, community gatherings, and tributes at statues of Ambedkar across the country read: World's tallest statue: Andhra Pradesh govt to unveil 206-ft tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar today

Here are some key aspects that highlight the essence of this day:Architect of the Constitution: Dr Ambedkar's role as the principal architect of the Indian Constitution is celebrated, recognizing his efforts in framing a constitution that upholds the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity for Equality: His relentless crusade against social discrimination and his advocacy for the rights of the oppressed castes have been instrumental in shaping policies and social reforms in India of Education: Dr Ambedkar's belief in education as a means of transformation is remembered, encouraging the pursuit of knowledge to achieve social and economic mobility Scholar: His academic pursuits abroad and his contributions to the field of economics are acknowledged, along with his influential writings that address the issues of caste and inequality of Equality: The day is also marked as a celebration of equality, with various events organized to promote Dr Ambedkar's vision of a society free from discrimination for Progress: The legacy of Dr Ambedkar serves as a beacon of inspiration, motivating continued efforts towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society.

